Gov Oborevwori releases N1bn for DSUST College of Health project

Over N1 billion has been released by the Delta state government to the contractor handling the College of Health Sciences project at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, DSUST, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori disclosed this at the inauguration of the 4.04km Emevor-Orogun road Phase 1 on Tuesday assured that the health project would be completed by October this year.

The road has 5.555km accompanying side drains at Emevor community in the Local Government Area.

The Governor, who paid tribute to his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa,…