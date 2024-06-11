Tinubu condemns Katsina attacks, directs security to go after assailants

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks against citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said that while describing the latest attacks as grisly and sinister, the President emphasized that more will be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

He directed security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice.

President Tinubu condoled with the…