Democracy Day: Nigeria’s economy was built on flawed foundation — Tinubu

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says the country’s economy was built on flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.

Tinubu said this on Wednesday in his national broadcast in celebration of Democracy Day2024 amd the 25 years of unbroken democracy in the country.

The President stated that though the recent reforms by his administration to put the economy in the right direction have occasioned hardship, they are necessary repairs to fix the country’s economy.

He said, “I understand the economic difficulties we face as a nation.

Our economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades. It has been unbalanced because it was built on the…