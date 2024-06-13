Benue govt secures €25m for construction of 53 rural roads

Stephen Numbeve, the Benue State Coordinator of the Benue Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), has secured 25 million euros for the construction of 53 rural roads across the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday, Numbeve announced that the funding was secured from the European Investment Bank for the construction of 500 kilometers of rural roads in the state.

According to the agency coordinator, the engineering road designs for 300 kilometers of roads have been completed, while design work on the remaining 200 kilometers of roads will commence soon.

Numbeve stated that six states, including Benue, Edo, Anambra, Cross River, Taraba, and Borno, have…