Bingham university inducts 80 medical doctors

Bingham University, Karu in Nasarawa State, has inducted 80 doctors into the medical profession, bringing the total number of medical doctors it has produced to 629 since its inception.

Speaking during the induction ceremony on Thursday in Jos, Plateau State, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Haruna Kuje Ayuba, commended the graduates for their perseverance and skill in completing the rigorous six-year clinical program.

He urged the new medical doctors to commit themselves to the nation’s development and the welfare of humanity in their professional pursuits.

In his words, “Bingham University is one of the league of universities in Nigeria that is uniquely positioned…