DELSU student fakes kidnap to extort dad

A 400 level student of the Department of Banking & Finance, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Nelson Eserada, has been arrested along with a friend for feigning kidnap in order to extort Bitcoin worth N50 million from his father as ransom.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command, Abraka Division made the arrests on June 10, 2024 after a complaint was lodged by Nelson Eserada’s father that his son had been kidnapped and the hoodlums were demanding N50 million worth of Bitcoin.

Superintendent of Police, Bright Edafe, who’s the image-maker of the state’s Command, said before his arrest, Jerry Lawrence, friend of Nelson, had already extorted N5.2 million through his…