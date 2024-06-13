Edo 2024: Okpebholo and his crumbling sandcastle

THOUGH the September 21 governorship election in Edo State is more than three months away, Senator Monday Okpebholo’s sandcastle has begun to disintegrate in earnest. This is not entirely surprising. Any structure built on a false foundation and quicksand, no matter how beautifully designed, is bound to collapse. Okpebholo’s edifice has started unraveling much sooner than expected. In February, Okpebholo, the senator representing Edo Central, was declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the coming governorship election in the state in a rather controversial circumstance that left political observers trying to understand the real meaning of the word…