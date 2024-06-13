IATA predicts $30.5bn net profit projections for airlines in 2024

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced strengthened profitability projections for airlines in 2024 compared with its June and December 2023 forecasts.

Contained in the report presented at its 80th Annual General Meeting in Dubai, IATA predicted in its outlook highlights among others that the net profits are expected to reach $30.5 billion in 2024 (3.1 percent net profit margins) representing an improvement on 2023 net profits which are estimated to be $27.4 billion (3.0 percent net profit margins) which is also an improvement on the $25.7 billion (2.7 percent net profit margin) forecast for 2024 profits that IATA released in December 2023.

Return on invested…