Supreme Court tussle won’t affect state govt — Jigawa Speaker

The speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin said the legal tussle between the federal government and states’ governors at the Supreme Court has not in any way affected or would affect the Jigawa State Governor and his government.

The speaker made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the achievements the house has achieved in the last year, saying, “The local government councils in the state are financially autonomous.”

Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin explained that “Governor Malam Umar Namadi is not and never takes any Kobo from the local government councils funds from the federal allocations. Every local council is receiving its full…