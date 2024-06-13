UI inaugurates management board for TETFund Centre of Excellence for diaspora studies

The University of Ibadan (UI) has constituted and inaugurated the management board for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies in the institution.

The deputy vice chancellor (Administration), Professor Peter O. Olapegba, who performed the task on behalf of the vice chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, recalled that the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa visited the institution for the signing of the UI-NIDCOM Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which gave birth to the TETFund Centre of Excellence for Diaspora Studies in 2023.

He noted that the management board of the centre was…