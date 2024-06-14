Efa Iwara stars alongside Nollywood legends in ‘Finding Me’

Nollywood actor, Efa Iwara will feature in the upcoming film ‘Finding Me’, produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker, Funke Akindele.

Efa Iwara, known for his versatile performances in films such as ‘The Men’s Club’ and “Seven,” will bring his exceptional talent to this highly anticipated movie.

While the plot details and release date for ‘Finding Me’ are yet to be fully disclosed, anticipation is high given Akindele’s track record of hit movies. The reveal videos shared on social media so far showcase a stellar cast, and fans are eagerly expecting a compelling narrative.

Alongside Efa Iwara, the film features excellent actors such as Shaffy Bello, Dele…