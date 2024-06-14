Ghost workers: Taraba varsity begins staff biometric verification

The Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University, Prof. Sunday Bako, said on Friday that the university is conducting biometric verification for staff to eliminate ghost workers.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Governor Agbu Kefas, during a media chat in Jalingo, alleged the presence of ghost workers in the university and declared that he would not pay them.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, while interacting with journalists, said the institution’s management has made staff verification a priority to ensure accurate identification of both academic and non-academic staff.

Prof. Bako disclosed that the decision aims to create a database of staff to improve the university’s screening…