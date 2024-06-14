NEMA downscales, sensitises 17 Abia LGAs on flood early warning systems

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) sensitized the 17 local government areas of Abia State on Thursday regarding the Downscaling of Flood Early Warning Strategies for early actions in the state.

Speaking during the occasion, the Director General of NEMA, Zabaida Umar, described it as a “very important program of downscaling and sensitization of the 2024 flood early warning strategies for effective early actions to save lives and livelihoods during the rainy season.”

Umar, represented by NEMA Acting Director of Human Resources, Ejike Martins, stated, “The devastating impacts of floods over the years, especially in 2012 and 2022, have served as a wake-up call for all…