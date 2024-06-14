Nigerian singer set to break GWR in 144-hour singing marathon

Blessing Jibromah, a talented Nigerian singer, has declared her intention to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) of 105 hours in a singing marathon event.

Jibromah is attempting to set a new record of 144 hours of singing.

Jibromah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Thursday in Abuja, that she would target to surpass the current record of 105 hours singing marathon held by an Indian singer, Sunil Waghmare.

She said her aim was not only to etch her name in the annals of music history, but to inspire aspiring singers and performers to dream big and push beyond their limits.

“I am thrilled to announce my desire to break the GWR for the Longest Singing Marathon…