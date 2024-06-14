TY Danjuma inaugurates skill acquisition centre in Yobe

Chairman of the Victims Support Fund (VSF), Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), has inaugurated a skill acquisition centre in Yobe State, as part of the organisation’s post-insurgency recovery programmes.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune in Maiduguri on Thursday, Danjuma said the centre, which is one of nine being built across three local government areas of Gujba, Gulani, and Fika.

According to him, the aims of building the acquisition is to provide training in various skills such as computer training, tailoring, electrical work, welding, and carpentry to unemployed youths, particularly after the relative peace in the state.

Prof. Nana Tanko, the VSF Executive Director, who…