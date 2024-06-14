We’re working hard to end terrorism,

President Bola Tinubu has called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fight against cybercrime, terrorism, and other related crimes.

He made the call during a meeting with FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, informing him that Nigeria is working hard to eliminate terrorism, cybercrime, and sextortion.

In a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), President Tinubu described the presence of the FBI Director alongside his team in Nigeria as a recognition of the enduring partnership between Nigeria and…