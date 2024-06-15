Court of Appeal upholds removal of 27 Rivers Assembly members

A Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt on Friday ruled against the appeal filed by the 26 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, to stay execution of the order barring them from parading as Lawmakers after their defection to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Court of Appeal, Port-Harcourt at a virtual hearing today via Zoom gave its Ruling on two Motions filed by Martins Amaewhule and the other defected lawmakers challenging the order of injunction granted by the Rivers State High Court restraining them from acting as lawmakers.

The Court in Ruling on the first Motion, granted the Appellants’ prayers for leave to compile and transmit the Records of Appeal, deeming the…