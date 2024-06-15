Eid-el-Kabir: DSS felicitates Muslim Ummah, calls for caution during celebration

The Department of State Services (DSS) has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged citizens to celebrate with caution.

This was contained in a statement made available to news in Abuja on Saturday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya.

According to the Service, “While the event is significant for the opportunity it offers for prayers and celebrations, it reminds us of the importance of faith, obedience and generosity.

“Accordingly, all citizens are enjoined to emulate these characteristics as bases for national transformation and unity. To this end, everyone is urged to show love, not only to their…