ILO charges media practitioners to join fight against child labour

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) through its Action against Child Labour in Agriculture in West Africa (ACLAWA), has charged media professionals to participate actively in the fight against child labour and other related issues.

The Director, ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone And Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala, gave this charge during a three-day training workshop for media practitioners in Ondo State on the elimination of Child Labour.

Phala, who was represented by the Program Manager of the ILO, ACLAWA Project, Dr.Agatha Kolawole, charged the media to fulfil its social responsibility to the public by educating Nigerians on…