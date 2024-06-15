Ondo varsity management dissociates self from reinstatement of sacked DVC

Management of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo State has dissociated from reports that the ‘sacked’ deputy vice chancellor of the university, Professor Adolphous Loto has been reinstated.

The Senate of the institution had in May sacked Loto for what it regarded as unbecoming conduct including frivolous, spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against the university management.

A statement by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Governing Council & General Administration, Ezekiel Adeniran, at the weekend, held that the clarification was sequel to reports in sections of the public that a court had ruled that Loto be reinstated.

The school management maintained…