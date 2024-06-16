PDP chieftain, Enoghama, rules out influence of defection on poll outcome

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former commissioner in the state, Mr. Victor Enoghama, on Sunday said that the gale of defections in the two major political parties, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), would not in any way determine the outcome of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

This was just as the politician ruled out the influence of what is known in the political parlance as “federal might”, a euphemism for political underhand, saying that the antecedents of the political parties and the candidates running in the election would determine who would win the election.

Enoghama, who served as Commissioner for Local…