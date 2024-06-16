Tackle food crisis, banditry, group urges govt, felicitates Muslims

CHRISTIAN Conscience group has pleaded with the government at all levels in Nigeria to take pragmatic steps to stem the rising cost of food in the country.

The publicity secretary of the group, Mr Tunji Oguntuase, said in a statement that the non-denominational group made the plea after its monthly meeting in a communique signed by its chairman Dr (Mrs) Yetunde Akinluyi, and General Secretary, Reverend (Dr) Kolawole Verrals.

The group urged governments at all levels in Nigeria to make food availability a priority over any other thing.

It identified insecurity and banditry as some of the major challenges confronting farmers in the country. There is also the challenge of paucity of…