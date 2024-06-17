‘Constitutional, institutional constraints hamper effectiveness of state assemblies’

The Oyo State House of Assembly has said Houses of Assembly will continue to be constrained in the exercise of its constitutional powers because some items that should be moved to the concurrent list remain on the exclusive legislative list.

In particular, the Assembly bemoaned the fact that State Houses of Assembly are not constitutionally empowered to legislate on issues of security, police, control of solid mineral resources among others on the exclusive legislative list.

According to the 1999 constitution (as amended), the State House of Assembly is empowered to make laws “for the peace, order and good governance of the State in respect of matters not in the exclusive legislative…