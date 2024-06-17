NICO frowns at foreign airlines’ over negligence of Nigerian foods

THE Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, has decried the manner in which some foreign airlines operating within the Nigerian Airspace serve in-flight meals to passengers without regard to their preference for local cuisines.

Ajiboye, who flew into the country recently with one of the foreign airlines, lamented over the manner in which unculturable-friendly cuisines are served.

He made case for Nigerians to be allowed by these foreign airlines to choose their indigenous meals while onboard rather than forcing absolutely foreign cuisines on them.

He added that doing so would be of great advantage as indigenous cuisines…