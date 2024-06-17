Prioritising Life insurance for miners 

The recent accidents in Niger State’s mining sites that resulted in the loss of lives call for taking life insurance policy to mitigate associated risks, writes JOSEPH INOKOTONG.

A Mining pit collapsed at Galadimakogo in Shiroro Local Government of Niger state, and 14 miners were reportedly trapped. As the authorities concerned individuals were struggling to rescue those affected, another pit collapsed at Bazakwoi in Adunu district of Paikoto local government was reported. These happened barely 10 days after each other, last week.

Already, the latest incident in Bazakwoi has been reported to have claimed three lives.

A similar unfortunate occurrence took place in Oyo State…