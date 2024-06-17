SEC urges capital market stakeholders to embrace innovation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged stakeholders in the capital market to embrace innovation as a catalyst for growth, increased efficiency, heightened transparency, and resilience.

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama stated this as the keynote speaker at the 2024 Capital Market Solicitors Association Annual Business Summit held in Lagos recently with the theme, “Revolutionising the Nigerian Capital Market through Innovative Financial Instruments for Sustainable Development”.

He disclosed that the SEC is aware of the new financial products and services that are emerging due to technology and is committed to…