Wemabod to pay N42m dividend, records N1.32bn PBT

At the 50th Annual General Meeting of Wemabod Limited, held in Lagos on Friday, shareholders of the company approved N42 million dividend for the year ended 2023 as the board of Directors of the company announced the company made N1.32 billion profit before tax (PBT) for the year under review.

The Chairman of Wemabod Limited, MrIbukunEfuntayo, while presenting the annual report and financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023, noted that despite the considerable challenges faced in 2023, Wemabod Limited achieved a profit before tax (PBT) of N1,323,105,000 in comparison to the board’s 2023 budget of N423 million.

He noted that In light of the performance, the…