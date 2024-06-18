IDWD: ITUC-Africa hails domestic workers’ service, sacrifices, lauds AU on Doha Dialogue

THE African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has called for the recognition of domestic work as a meaningful and essential labour in the world of work.

The regional organisation added that workers in domestic work deserve social protection such as healthcare, unemployment benefits and retirement security.

It also described the working condition of some domestic workers as precarious, frowning at “the egregious human and labour rights violations faced by migrant domestic workers in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates.”

ITUC-Africa also expressed commitment to campaign in…