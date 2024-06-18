Ogun partners community leaders against GBV

In a bid to curb the rising cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the Ogun State government has joined forces with community leaders in Ogun East senatorial district to raise awareness and promote advocacy on the issue.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for community gatekeepers (Olorituns) in Ijebu-Ode, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Chief Mrs. Ayotunde Lawal restated government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that align with the agenda of building a safer future for all citizens.

Mrs. Lawal, who underscored the need to strengthen ties with community leaders in order to curtail…