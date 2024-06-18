Rivers LG council tenure has expired, PDP insists

Against the rising tension in Rivers State over Monday’s expiration of the tenure of elected Rivers State local government councils, the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that there can be no tenure elongation for them as the Constitution has no room for it.

Speaking exclusively to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, the national publicity secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, maintained that there is a fixed tenure for the council which has been completed.

Citing the provision of the Constitution, he wondered whether any house of assembly has the power to extend the tenure, stressing the PDP’s belief that the rule of law must be…