South-West governors’ promises – Tribune Online

LAST week, governors of the six South-West states reaffirmed their full support for the establishment of state police even as they commended the relative peace in the region, which they attributed to the collaboration between the national security agencies and Amotekun. The governors made their position known after a closed-door meeting held at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. The meeting had in attendance Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Ayedatiwa (Ondo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and the host, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Reading the 11-point communiqué issued at the end of the parley, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the governors commended the House…