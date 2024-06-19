Aiteo Group reports leakage on Nembe OML-29 swamp facility

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), operator of the NNPC/Aiteo Joint Venture on OML-29, says it has detected an oil leak at its Nembe swamp facility in OML-29, Nembe Kingdom, Bayelsa State.

According to a statement by the Group Head, Strategic Communications, Media & Events at Aiteo Group, Ndiana Matthew, the leak was reported on Monday, June 17, 2024, during routine operations by the staff of the AEEPCO.

Ndiana further explained that AEEPCO’s Oil Spill and Emergency Response Team was immediately activated and all production from OML-29 has been shut down.

He said “This is a precautionary measure while mobilizing additional resources to contain the spill….