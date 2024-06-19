MSMEs bootcamp to convene over 1000 young professionals

More than 1000 young professionals across the Niger Delta region will, on June 27, converge on Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for the 4th Niger Delta Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Summit/Bootcamp.

The event, which is an initiative of the Niger Delta Young Professionals (NDYP), is strategic as it coincides with the 2024 United Nations World MSME Day.

The convener of the summit, Moses Siloko Siasia, said in a statement on Wednesday that the event is specially designed to bring together a cross-section of economists, policymakers, and business development experts who will examine the critical role of MSME in the overall development of the economy.

The World MSME…