Nigerians demand inflation control over minimum wage increment

As inflation continues to rise, Nigerians have expressed a strong preference for policies that control price levels rather than simply increasing the minimum wage.

Recall that Nigeria’s inflation rate surged to 33.95 percent in May 2024, up from 33.69 percent in April 2024, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In response to a post made by Tribune Online across all social media platforms, citizens argue that without addressing inflation, any increase in wages may be offset by the rising cost of living, leaving their purchasing power effectively unchanged.

Reacting on Facebook, hotnews.ng opined,…