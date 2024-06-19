Nigeria’s revenue sharing formula needs a facelift

NIGERIA’s revenue allocation formula, which dictates the statutory sharing of revenues from the Federation Account [Section 162(1) of Constitution of the Federal Republic] among the three tiers of government, negates all known principles of fairness, and equity. The system does not promote fiscal efficiency and does not give room for effective fiscal coordination. Revenues are distributed to and spent by states and local governments with no consideration whatsoever for fiscal or monetary stability. It doesn’t engender the even development of the federating units. In the allocation of revenue from the Federation Account, the Federal Government is unduly favoured at the expense of…