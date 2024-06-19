Nnamdi Kanu seeks negotiation with FG over trial

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that he intends to seek negotiations with the Federal Government under Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

Kanu, who has been in custody since his arrest in June 2021 and is facing terrorism-related charges, expressed this intention through his lead counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, during proceedings on Wednesday.

Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act allows the court to promote reconciliation among parties in a proceeding and encourage amicable settlements.

Kanu’s legal team presented two applications before the court: one to move Form 49 and another…