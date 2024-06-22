Gov Eno warns Civil Servants against abuse of farm days

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has issued a stern warning to civil servants against misusing the designated farming days, which are the first and third Fridays of every month.

This initiative is part of his administration’s effort to promote agricultural self-sufficiency.

During his inspection of local government area demonstration farms at Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium Council Secretariats, Governor Eno emphasized the importance of self-sufficiency in food production.

He urged every resident of Akwa Ibom to aim to produce enough to meet their family’s consumption needs.

The governor made it clear that there will be severe consequences for civil servants who fail to adhere…