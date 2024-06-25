CSDA, OG-CARES train LGRC on project documentation

Local Government Review Committee (LGRC), members under the Ogun COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economy Stumulus (OG-CARES), have been trained on project documentation preparation for the next phase of disbursement for development projects.

Speaking at a-day training programme organised by the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser in the state, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, highlighted the efforts of the state government to check the impact of COVID-19 at the grassroots.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistance to the Governor on Development Partner Coordinator/Coordinator OG-CARES, Mr. Bayo Adenekan, the…