FEC steps down memo on new national minimum wage 

The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday stepped down deliberation on the minimum wage memorandum brought before it.

This, according to the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, is to enable the president to consult with the 36 state governors on the matter.

Briefing correspondents after the meeting of the council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Idris explained that the president will consult with the organized private sector before arriving at the figure that will be submitted to the National Assembly in the form of an Executive Bill as the new national minimum wage.

He said the memorandum…