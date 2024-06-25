Refugees Day: PSI calls for action to protect rights of IDPs, refugees in Nigeria

On the commemoration of the 2024 World Refugee Day, Public Services International (PSI) has urged the Nigerian government to take immediate actions to protect the rights of the estimated 3.3 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 88,000 refugees in the country.

The global federation of workers in public sector, in a statement to mark the global event, called for access to quality public services, jobs, livelihood and social protection for the IDPs and refugees in Nigeria.

The call comes as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the World Refugee Day, which is commemorated annually on June 20 to honour the courage, strength and resilience of refugees worldwide.

In…