We’ve no plan to dethrone Sultan — Sokoto govt

The Sokoto state government has called on Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to always cross-check facts before commenting on sensitive national matters, saying it had no plan to depose the Sultan of Sokoto.

The state government in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Abubakar Bawa, and made available to newsmen in the state on Tuesday, said the story on Sultan’s planned removal is false and just imagination of the writer.

Tribune Online reports that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima while speaking at the North West Peace & Security Summit in Katsina on Monday, warned the Sokoto state government against an alleged plot to depose the…