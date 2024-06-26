Anambra NDLEA arrests 360 suspects for drug abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA said it has arrested a total of 360 suspects in connection with various drug-related offenses and illicit trafficking of drugs in Anambra State.

The NDLEA State Commander, Onyeishi Daniel disclosed this during the 2024 United Nation’s Day Against Drug Abuse at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Wednesday.

Onyeishi said the essence of the lecture and awareness campaign was due to the prevalence of drug trafficking and abuse amongst young people especially students, adding that the command had within a period of one year seized over 2.885 tons of illicit drugs including cannabis and other dangerous substances.

“The command is…