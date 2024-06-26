FG takes proactive steps to prevent spread

The Federal Government has taken proactive measures to prevent the further spread of cholera in the country, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev has said.

Speaking at the 5th Lagos State International Water Conference, Professor Utsev, said the ministry has reactivated its laboratories across the six geopolitical zones, embarked on massive sensitization campaigns, and emphasised the importance of personal hygiene, proper water treatment, and cooking of food and vegetables.

He also urged state governors, traditional and religious leaders to scale up campaigns against open defecation and build more decent toilets to achieve an open defecation-free…