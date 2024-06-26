Herbalist union joins NLC – Tribune Online

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has called for serious exploration of herbal medicine in Nigeria and its integration into the country’s mainstream health system to boost access to healthcare and the nation’s economy.

Ajaero said this when he and other national officers of NLC received the Congress of the newest member: National Association of Herbal Medicine Employers (NAHME), who were at the Labour House Abuja to formally present their certificate of registration and officially declare their affiliation.

The Congress president, in his remarks, stressed the need for the Federal government to explore herbal medicine as an alternative to the…