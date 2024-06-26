MINILS CEO, Issa Aremu, wins gold prize in public service

Comrade Issa Aremu, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), has emerged as the Gold Prize winner in Public Service.

In a notification letter signed by Mr Eric Osagie, founder of ThisNigeria Newspaper—a print and digital newspaper and the organisers of the award—Aremu’s selection was attributed to his numerous achievements as the helmsman of the iconic Labour Institute over the past three years.

Mr. Osagie, who was a former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of both The Sun and Telegraph newspapers, and is currently the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of ThisNigeria, praised Aremu’s performance.

The letter…