Ogun APC chieftain tasks Southern govs on LG autonomy

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Engr. Gbenga Akinwande, has charged members of the Southern Governors Forum to see to the implementation of local government autonomy in the country.

Akinwande stated this in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday where he tasked the newly-elected chairman of the forum, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and his deputy, Professor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to mobilise other state governors to ensure that the LG autonomy currently before the Supreme Court now becomes a reality.

He called on the duo to be bridge-builders on the struggle for local government autonomy and seek an amicable resolution even…