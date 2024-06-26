Ways and means securitisation responsible for N24trn debt rise – DMO

THE Debt Management Office says the rise in Nigeria’s public debt stock from N97.34 trillion in December, 2023 to N121.67 trillion in March is partly due to exchange rate fluctuations.

The Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, while clarifying misconceptions about the recently released update of the country’s total debt profile.

She said the securitisation of N4.90 trillion as part of the securitisation of the N7.3 trillion Ways and Means advances approved by the National Assembly was also responsible for the N24.33 trillion increase in the debt stock.

According to her, there is also the…