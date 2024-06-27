FG will reap immense benefit from TMP establishment — NAMM

President of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners, Captain Tajudeen Alao, has said the Federal Government’s Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) will stimulate quicker cargo clearance at the nation’s ports.

Alao made the observation recently in Lagos, noting that the establishment of the project would also boost Internally Generated Revenue and enhance the country’s global visibility.

He observed that the world had moved beyond conventional methods of doing business with the advancement of technology.

He said: “More than 30 years ago, when Singapore grew from a third-world country to a first-world country, the President, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, led the drive for technology…