Kudos as FG moves to rid airports of bad eggs

IT is cheering to know that after years of traumatic experiences suffered by airport users particularly air travellers in the hands of the different perpetrators of illegalities across the country’s airports with major focus on the international airports, the Federal Government seems to be waking up from its slumber to address the problem.

It is a fact that a group notorious for defrauding naive travellers through touting, extortion and other illegal strategies, have for years operated seamlessly due to the lackadaisical attitudes of the previous authorities.

Many air travellers, including foreign nationals, have had sad stories to tell regarding how they had fallen into the antics…