Makinde has approved recruitment of additional 7,500 teaching, 3,500 non-teaching staff to secondary schools — Oyo TESCOM Chair

Honourable Akinade Alamu, the current chairman of the Oyo State Post Primary Schools Teaching Service Commissions (TESCOM) in this interview speaks to MODUPE GEORGE on the activities of the commission, his achievement in office, the recently approved recruitment of teachers by the government, among other issues.

How has it been steering the commission for over five years?

It’s been very tough due to the position in which this present administration meets the education sector. Things were in very bad shape when governor Seyi Makinde came on board, but with determination and the charge he gave us, we settled down to work to make improvements on the teaching and learning activities in…